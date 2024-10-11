Street artist behind "Dancing Kelce" murals says he wanted to bring joy to Philadelphia sports fans

Inside his art studio, the street artist known as "Get Up" is crafting an increasingly popular piece in Philadelphia.

It's a piece of graffiti art that honors former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce and the green velour tracksuit that he called a "South Philly Tuxedo."

"That really sealed the deal for me," Get Up said. "The whole look. Everything. People seemed to fall in love with it."

Kelce's outfit and his dance moves went viral after he sported the look on a pregame football show.

Within days, Get Up created the "Dancing Kelce" and his work can now be seen throughout Philly. Get Up also said he's been getting requests from people on social media expressing interest in him to make them one.

"I seen him driving around the parking lot and partying with everyone," Get Up said about seeing Kelce at the Eagles tailgate during the viral moment. "It made sense to turn that moment into something more permanent."

The Dancing Kelce portrait has also been seen by the man himself. Kelce commented on it during an episode of his podcast, "New Heights."

"It's dope. It's vandalism. The city is going to have to clean it up," he said jokingly to his brother Travis.

Get Up said he's been getting interest from area businesses too. He has already done around 12 commissioned pieces in Philly and New Jersey.

The owner of Evil Genius Beer Company, Trevor Hayward, said he had to have one. The popular portrait of Kelce has been placed in the company's beer garden.

"This is the type of thing that does bring a lot of joy to people and hopefully it remains on our wall for many years to come and I think there's going to be a lot of photos taken with it," Hayward said.

And for Get Up, the Dancing Kelce was never to make money. The artist said his goal was to uplift the Eagles fan base and bring joy to Philly sports fans.

"Yeah, that's the main thing. I just try to do things that make people smile," he said.

While at the same time, paying homage to a Philly sports legend.