Millions of Americans are preparing to fly for Thanksgiving just weeks after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration outage disrupted travel across the country.

Consumer advocates say the recent chaos is a reminder that travelers should understand their rights before accepting a voucher or paying out of pocket when problems arise.

Passengers are entitled to protections when flights are canceled, significantly delayed, overbooked, or when luggage is lost or damaged.

Canceled flight? You may be owed a refund

One of the most important rights travelers have involves canceled flights.

"If your flight is canceled for any reason and you choose not to rebook, you are entitled to a full refund of every penny you paid, including for the flight, baggage fees, seat selection, taxes, all that kind of stuff," said Teresa Murray, a consumer advocate with U.S. PIRG.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says passengers are entitled to a refund when an airline cancels a flight and the traveler chooses not to fly or accept alternative compensation. The refund must include the ticket price and fees paid for services such as checked baggage or seat selection that were not provided.

Consumer advocates stress that travelers do not have to accept a travel voucher in place of a refund.

Long delays can also trigger refund rights

Federal rules also provide refunds in cases of significant schedule changes.

Under current DOT regulations, a domestic flight that is delayed by three hours or more beyond its originally scheduled arrival time is considered a significant change. If the traveler decides not to take the flight, they are entitled to a refund. International flights use a six-hour threshold.

However, a refund is different from compensation.

While airlines must provide refunds in certain situations, federal law generally does not require airlines to pay cash compensation simply because a flight is delayed. According to U.S. PIRG, many major airlines offer meals, hotels or ground transportation when disruptions are within the airline's control, though policies vary by carrier.

Lost luggage could mean financial reimbursement

Lost or damaged luggage may also entitle passengers to compensation.

The DOT says airlines may be held liable for more than $3,500 per passenger for lost, delayed, or damaged checked baggage on domestic flights. That can include reimbursement for reasonable expenses incurred while waiting for delayed bags, such as clothing and toiletries.

Murray recommends documenting what is inside your luggage before leaving home.

"It's a good idea for people, you know, once you've packed your bag and it's sitting there on the floor and it's open and unzipped to just take a quick photo of what's in your bag," Murray said.

Experts also recommend reporting baggage problems immediately and keeping receipts for any purchases made as a result of a delayed bag.

What about overbooked flights?

Passengers who are involuntarily bumped from an oversold flight may also be entitled to compensation under federal rules. Airlines must provide information about those rights, and compensation amounts depend on the length of the resulting delay.

Murray noted that travelers who are flexible may even benefit when airlines seek volunteers willing to take a later flight.

The bottom line

Murray says travelers do not need to memorize every airline regulation before heading to the airport.

"The most important thing for people to remember if they're getting ready to travel is that they have rights," she said.

If you want a handy list to consult at the airport, U.S. PIRG has a Flyers' Bill of Rights on their website.