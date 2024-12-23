When is trash pickup in Philadelphia this week? Residents are still figuring out second weekly collections.

You've probably heard Philly's disparaging nickname, "Filthadelphia." It's a moniker Mayor Cherelle Parker said she hates and is trying to change, and part of that change is more trash pickup in Center City and South Philly. The initiative started earlier this month, but CBS News Philadelphia found there's been some confusion to sort through.

Nestled among one of those quaint, little Philadelphia streets, just days before Christmas, you'll find holiday décor, bundled-up city walkers, and … trash.

"There's trash every day now because no one knows," said Maria Li, a Center City resident and dog walker in the area. Li said most people don't know what day to put out their trash. CBS News Philadelphia talked with many people who didn't even know about the additional collection or at the least weren't sure when it started and what day was added.

At the start of December, Philadelphia introduced twice-weekly trash collection for parts of Center City and South Philly. The program is part of Parker's effort to create a cleaner, greener city. Some residents told CBS News Philadelphia the city missed the second pick-up last week.

"There's more trash bins and trash hasn't been picked up on a regular basis, especially on the second day," Li said.

The city hopes the program will help reduce illegal dumping and intends to expand twice-weekly trash collection to other parts of the city by the fall of 2025. Some Philadelphians welcome the initiative.

Currently, blocks from Callowhill Street to Pattison Avenue between the Schuylkill Expressway and Delaware Avenue have a second weekly collection.

"We think it's great. It keeps the sidewalks clear of trash, which is important. We're delighted," Sandy Taylor said.

A city spokesperson said they've received some reports of missed collections since the program started and they're following up on missed complaints. An email said in part, "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our citizen's patience. As with any new program, there were some challenges adapting to the new collection schedule."

Residents should report missed collections by calling 311. It's important to note that because of the Christmas holiday, there will only be one trash pickup this week. Residents whose normal collection days are Wednesday through Friday must set their materials out one day later than normal this week as the city will be closed on Christmas Day.

For non-holiday weeks, this is the schedule in the zones that have twice-weekly pickup:

If your regular trash collection day is Monday , the second day is Thursday.

, the second day is If your regular trash collection day is Tuesday , the second day is Friday.

, the second day is If your regular trash collection day is Wednesday , the second day is Saturday.

, the second day is If your regular trash collection day is Thursday , the second day is Monday.

, the second day is If your regular trash collection day is Friday, the second day is Tuesday.