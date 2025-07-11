Tractor-trailer cab drives off Delaware Memorial Bridge, water searches underway in Delaware River

A tractor-trailer cab went over the side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge and into the Delaware River on Friday morning, officials said.

While the cab was traveling on the downslope of the bridge's southbound side, it crossed three lanes of traffic and struck a concrete barrier, breaking through and plunging into the water below, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said in a news release.

It's not clear how many people were inside the vehicle. No other vehicles were hit or went into the water in this incident, which happened around 3:40 a.m.

The damaged concrete barrier at the crash scene. Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA)

Dive teams and marine crews from several agencies, including the DRBA and the U.S. Coast Guard, are conducting water searches but have not made any rescues or recoveries at the moment.

Records from FlightAware show a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter circling the area.

The crash is impacting traffic on the southbound side. The left lane is closed due to this investigation and the right lane was already closed due to scheduled construction, the Delaware Memorial Bridge account on X said.

