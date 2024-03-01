Toyota recalls 381,000 Tacoma trucks in the U.S. over potential rear-axle shaft defect

Toyota is recalling roughly 381,000 Tacoma trucks in the U.S. because of a potential rear-axle shaft defect that could cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle, the car maker said in a notice posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"Welding debris left on the ends of the rear-axle assembly during manufacturing could cause certain retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, potentially causing a part to separate from the axle. If separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash," Toyota said in a statement.

The recall covers 381,199 Toyota Tacoma trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Drivers operating vehicles with loosened nuts may detect a vibration, abnormal noise or leakage of differential oil, also known as gear oil, which is found in the axle housing.

Customers will be notified of the recall through the mail by late April, Toyota said. For all impacted vehicles, Toyota dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts for free. Any axle components damaged as a result of the problem will be repaired or replaced.

For more information, owners of affected Tacoma trucks can visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their Vehicle Identification Number or license plate information.

For any additional questions, Toyota customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at (800) 331-4331.Owners may also contact NHTSA's safety hotline at (888) 327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA recall notice is No. 24V15200 and can be viewed here.