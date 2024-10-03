Volunteer pilots in Pennsylvania deliver aid to hurricane-ravaged North Carolina in the aftermath of Helene

Volunteer pilots in Toughkenamon, Chester County step up to help in the aftermath of Helene

Volunteer pilots in Toughkenamon, Chester County step up to help in the aftermath of Helene

Volunteer pilots in Toughkenamon, Chester County step up to help in the aftermath of Helene

People in Chester County are answering the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

A group of volunteer pilots left New Garden Flying Field in Toughkenamon on Thursday to provide aid in flood-ravaged western North Carolina. They dropped off thousands of pounds of relief supplies, including food, water, diapers and Band-Aids.

"I want to give back to my community as much as possible," pilot Adam Cieslak said. "You see people suffering down there and they lost everything and I want to do everything in my power to give back to them."

All the supplies the airport collected were donations from residents and business owners. One of those who stepped up to help was Lindsay Yates from Unionville. She came to drop off cereal, spaghetti and sauce at the airport.

"Looking at all the devastation on television, I thought we have to do it now," Yates said. "Not tomorrow, but now."

New Garden Township Aviation Director Jonathan Martin organized the humanitarian mission. He sent a text message to pilots earlier in the week asking for volunteers.

Martin said he recently returned from a trip to North Carolina to drop off supplies. He described what it was like giving aid to people in need.

"They are very welcoming, arms wide open and so grateful for what we're doing," Martin said.

Karen Myers, the owner of KMC Dance and Gymnastics in Kennett Square came to the airport to give $750 to help the pilots pay for fuel. She raised the money through donations from friends, family and clients.

"It's just a very small offering for what the people need," Myers said "And I'm glad to be a part of it."

Attorney Law Wright took the day off work to volunteer his services as a pilot. He planned not only to fly cargo to North Carolina but to bring several dogs back with him.

"The dogs are being saved from high kill shelters," Wright said. "They're being brought up here to be adopted to new homes so they're not euthanized."

The pilots are planning to make a few more trips to North Carolina on Friday and Saturday. Whatever supplies can't be flown will be transported by truck.