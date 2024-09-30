Philadelphia-area volunteers with American Red Cross assist in Hurricane Helene relief

Philadelpha-area volunteers with American Red Cross prepare to help with Helene recovery

The American Red Cross continues to answer the call days after Hurricane Helene ravaged countless communities across the South.

"This will be a long-standing response and a long-term need," Jennifer Graham, regional CEO for American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, said Monday.

Volunteers Randy Miller and Danelle Stoppel are preparing to leave hundreds of miles away from the devastation.

"Expecting the worst," Miller, who is from Merion Station, said. "And just holding onto what our mission is and our passion for doing this."

The two will fly to Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday morning before driving to wherever they are needed. This trip marks Miller's first national deployment.

"My role down there, which will probably be in Asheville, is to support the emotional needs of not just the victims and people who are in the shelter, but the community," Miller said.

So far, 13 volunteers from the southeastern Pennsylvania region are assisting, including some virtually. Stoppel is on her 26th national deployment.

"I'm just privileged to serve people who are in this situation," Stoppel, who lives in Fairmount, said. "Recognizing that disasters do not discriminate and any of us can be in a disaster at any time."

Volunteers across the bridge in New Jersey, too, are deploying to North Carolina. Ten volunteers from Garden State are helping.

"I've been volunteering with the Red Cross for over 20 years," Julie Siciliano, a volunteer from New Jersey, said.

On Tuesday, Siciliano will also fly to North Carolina. Siciliano will volunteer as a shelter manager.

"It's easy to try to fill their needs as far as like housing and feeding and things," Siciliano said. "That's what the Red Cross is great at, but to actually listen to what people's concerns are, and people need to vent. They are just under so much stress. And it's important that we have a listening ear."

Some 1,000 American Red Cross volunteers from around the country share that mission and are currently assisting in recovery and relief efforts.