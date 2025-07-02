Tornado touched down in Berks County, Pennsylvania, National Weather Service says

Rain clears out for Wednesday afternoon, setting up sunshine for July 4 | NEXT Weather

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Berks County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon as severe weather hit the Philadelphia region, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS in Mount Holly, New Jersey, finished a storm survey on Wednesday and said that the tornado happened in Amity Township at around 4:47 p.m. The tornado had 70 mph winds, according to the NWS.

The NWS said more details about the tornado in Amity Township will be released on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NWS confirmed that a different tornado touched down in Sussex County, Delaware, at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The EF-0 storm happened in Frankford, Delaware, which is roughly 10 miles west of Bethany Beach.

The tornado had winds of 65 mph and went about a half mile, according to the NWS. The tornado had a width of 100 yards.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down along Omar Road and moved southeast to a heavily forested area on Shockley Town Road. The storm twisted and snapped several large branches in the area.

The tornado might've damaged other parts of the forest, but the survey team was unable to access the area.