2 tornadoes touched down in Northampton County and New Jersey, NWS says
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two brief tornadoes touched down Monday in Pennsylvania and New Jersey after severe weather rolled through the region, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
One of the tornadoes touched down in Martins Creek in northeastern Northampton County, while the other happened in northern Somerset County in New Jersey.
The NWS said the Northampton County tornado had peak winds of 65 mph and traveled 3.37 miles. It had a path width of 60 yards.
The tornado started at 2:58 p.m. and ended at 3:04 p.m. in Belvidere, New Jersey, the NWS said.
The Northampton County tornado was rated an EF-O storm -- the weakest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The NWS said they found wheat fields that showed the rotations from the tornado and other damage.
The severe weather brought downpours, lightning, thunder and gusty winds to the Delaware Valley. In Ridley Township, the damaging winds knocked down trees, including one that fell on a man's truck.
The severe weather continued Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, with flash flooding being the biggest threat.
A Flood Watch is in effect in Philadelphia through midnight Wednesday, the city's Office of Emergency Management said.
Emergency management officials warn that flood waters are strong and that just six inches of flood water can stall a car. If you see standing water on a roadway, they recommend turning around and finding a new route.
Earlier this year, several tornadoes swept across the Philadelphia region, including one that left a man dead in Greenwood, Delaware.
