2 tornadoes touched down in Northampton County and New Jersey, NWS says

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two brief tornadoes touched down Monday in Pennsylvania and New Jersey after severe weather rolled through the region, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

One of the tornadoes touched down in Martins Creek in northeastern Northampton County, while the other happened in northern Somerset County in New Jersey.

The NWS said the Northampton County tornado had peak winds of 65 mph and traveled 3.37 miles. It had a path width of 60 yards.

The tornado started at 2:58 p.m. and ended at 3:04 p.m. in Belvidere, New Jersey, the NWS said.

The Northampton County tornado was rated an EF-O storm -- the weakest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The NWS said they found wheat fields that showed the rotations from the tornado and other damage.

The severe weather brought downpours, lightning, thunder and gusty winds to the Delaware Valley. In Ridley Township, the damaging winds knocked down trees, including one that fell on a man's truck.

We have confirmed two tornadoes from yesterday's storms. Exact details regarding these tornadoes, e.g. , track, rating, etc., are still being determined by our team. For more information please see our "News Headlines" section on the top of https://t.co/IqjGqGA7lY 🌪️🌪️ — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 27, 2023

The severe weather continued Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, with flash flooding being the biggest threat.

A Flood Watch is in effect in Philadelphia through midnight Wednesday, the city's Office of Emergency Management said.

Flood Watch from 12PM 6/27/2023-12AM 6/28/2023. Be prepared to take action in the event that flooding develops. https://t.co/sUvApEImJp — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 27, 2023

A Thunderstorm Warning means more than just rain. They can bring powerful winds, hail, flash flooding and/or tornadoes. Take Watches and Warnings seriously, and remember: never enter flooded areas. Find more safety tips at https://t.co/zbKqvAPuYY. pic.twitter.com/gBTd4EXuur — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 27, 2023

Emergency management officials warn that flood waters are strong and that just six inches of flood water can stall a car. If you see standing water on a roadway, they recommend turning around and finding a new route.

Flood waters are strong.



🚗 Just 6 inches of flood water can stall a car



📏12 inches can float many cars



🚙 24 inches can carry away trucks and SUVs



Turn around, don't drown. — PA Emergency Management Agency (@PEMAHQ) June 15, 2023

Earlier this year, several tornadoes swept across the Philadelphia region, including one that left a man dead in Greenwood, Delaware.