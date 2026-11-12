National Weather Service confirms tornado in New Castle County, Delaware

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed that a tornado struck New Castle County, Delaware, Thursday afternoon.

The NWS is also investigating another possible tornado in Burlington County, New Jersey. The agency said it hasn't confirmed one there yet but said a "tornado likely did touch down." Someone from the office is expected to assess the damage.

A line of severe thunderstorms with embedded supercells moved through the Philadelphia region Thursday, triggering tornado warnings in New Castle County, Delaware, and parts of New Jersey. The storm produced heavy rain, widespread hail in some areas and a tornado, leaving behind damage.

The sign at the Sonesta ES Suites Wilmington/Newark on Chapman Avenue in Newark tipped over and fell on top of two cars.

CBS News Philadelphia

One of the cars damaged is a Lexus owned by a woman named April. April told CBS News Philadelphia that she was working on the second floor of the Sonesta when she heard a "boom." She didn't think it was her car at first, but is grateful no one was hurt.

"I thought it was someone else's car, like a Honda. It hurts bad, and I want Lexus to know that I want a new Lexus," April said. "I am grateful that I was not in the car because I did not want this to be a tragedy to my family. … I'm grateful and appreciative that everybody was concerned about me and glad I was not in the car because normally I'm in the car."

Emily Schneider is staying at the Sonesta, visiting her daughter who goes to the University of Delaware. She was inside a nearby restaurant when the storm blew through and described what she experienced.

"It was crazy, especially since we know we were parked here last night and it was a couple of spaces down from where we are parked right now," Schneider said. "We saw the tree that was uprooted when we drove in. We thought maybe there was a downed power line. They have some caution tape out. They're doing some work here. We weren't really sure what it was until we came back and saw back some of the news. We didn't realize it was a tornado."

The storms also blew down some fences and downed some trees and wires in the area.

It's unclear whether the tornado and storm have resulted in any injuries.