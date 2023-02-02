Robert Kraft wants to give Tom Brady a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a New England Patriot

Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from the NFL, "for good" – but he may see another NFL contract in his future. New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft said he would like to offer Brady a one-day contract so the NFL icon can officially retire as a Patriot.

The quarterback played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons and then on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three seasons. During an appearance on CNN on Thursday, Kraft was asked if he would offer Brady a one-day contract so he could end his career with the team. "I'd do it tomorrow," Kraft said.

"Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it," he said. "And to us, he is, always has been and always will be a Patriot. And we will be bringing him back. ... I don't like to make a commitment for him, but we will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come."

Patriots Owner Bob Kraft joins @PoppyHarlowCNN and @donlemon to talk @TomBrady retirement after 20 years with the New England Patriots and six Super Bowls together. pic.twitter.com/B5JCpK3dQv — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) February 2, 2023

Several NFL Hall of Famers have previously signed one-day contracts to retire with their original teams — including Jerry Rice, LaDainian Tomlinson and Emmitt Smith.

Brady, 45, is widely considered the best NFL quarterback to ever play – with seven Super Bowl wins and three league MPV awards. He also holds NFL records with 89,214 regular season passing yards, 649 regular season touchdowns, 13,400 playoff passing yards and 88 playoff touchdowns.

Tom Brady's 23-season career:



- 7x Super Bowl Champion

- 5x Super Bowl MVP

- 3x League MVP

- 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

- 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

- 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

- 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

Brady shocked some fans in 2020 when he announced he was leaving the Patriots after two decades and joining the Buccaneers. He led his team to a Super Bowl victory the following year, but when the Buccaneers failed to make it to the championship last year, Brady announced he was retiring.

In the end, Brady did not retire, and instead played in the 2022 season.

If he does stick to his retirement this time, he will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. He has also signed a deal to join Fox Sports after his retirement.

Brady started his NFL career in 2000, selected by the Patriots as the 199th draft pick overall. It seems possible he may end also his career where he started – in New England.