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Pennsylvania swim school manager charged with unlawful sexual contact with minor

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Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
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Tom Dougherty

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A swim school manager in Pennsylvania has been charged with unlawful sexual contact with a minor, police said Wednesday.

Todd Hill, 46, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven felonies in connection with a sexual assault of a minor investigation in Wilmington, Delaware, according to New Castle County police.

Hill was employed as a manager at a swim school in Aston, Delaware County, police said. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy who was employed as a lifeguard at the school on multiple occasions, according to police.

Police said the sexual assaults happened when the victim stayed at Hill's house on South Cannon Drive in Wilmington.

Detectives "reviewed numerous concerning text message exchanges between Hill and the victim," police said in a news release.

Hill was charged with six counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of enticement for purposes of sexual contact. He's being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after police said he failed to post $21,000 secured bail.

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