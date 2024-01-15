Tippett snaps tie in 3rd period as Philadelphia Flyers beat Blues for 4th straight victory

Owen Tippett scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:33 left, sending the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

The surging Flyers won their fourth straight and swept their three-game trip through Minnesota, Winnipeg and St. Louis. Philadelphia has won five of six overall.

Tippett got the puck after a turnover at center ice, split the St. Louis defense and used a quick backhand-forehand move to score his 16th goal of the season on his 10th shot on goal in the game.

Joel Farabee added an empty-netter with 53 seconds remaining.

Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 28 saves to improve to 6-2-3 in his last 11 starts.

Oskar Sundqvist and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who finished a 1-2-1 homestand. Joel Hofer made 38 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Laughton beat Hofer at 1:03 of the second to snap a 10-game goal drought. A turnover in the Blues zone created an odd-man rush and Garnet Hathaway's shot caromed off Hofer's pad right to Laughton's stick for a wide-open rebound shot.

Sundqvist's power-play goal evened the game for the Blues at 18:19. Brayden Schenn, playing in his 900th career game, used a toe drag to get off a quick wrister that created a rebound opportunity for Sundqvist.

Poehling showed off some impressive hand-eye coordination to regain the lead for the Flyers. Egor Zamula's shot bounced off Hofer's pad into the air, and Poehling swatted it off Jordan Kyrou and into the net to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead with just 6.2 seconds left in the second.

Saad got a lucky bounce of his own to tie it at 1:18 of the third. Poehling had lost his stick and Schenn's centering pass hit the stick, essentially teeing up the puck for Saad.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Blues: Play at Washington on Thursday night.