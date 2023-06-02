Timothy Taylor arrested in murders of Theresa Gregg in Brooklyn, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor in Schenectady

Police searching for Timothy Taylor in 2 separate murders Police searching for Timothy Taylor in 2 separate murders 02:10

NEW YORK -- Timothy Taylor, who is believed to be connected to the separate murders of his girlfriend in Brooklyn and his ex-wife in Schenectady, was arrested Friday in Philadelphia.

U.S. Marshals arrested Taylor, 35, around 11:20 a.m.

Sources said Taylor is the suspect in the murder of Theresa Gregg, a 37-year-old mother who was stabbed to death inside her apartment in Williamsburg on May 13.

Gregg's two daughters found her dead in her bedroom.

Taylor was Gregg's boyfriend.

Gregg was an officer with the Department of Homeless Services.

"Theresa Gregg was an amazing, vibrant woman who was full of life," said Stephanie McGraw, founder and CEO of W.A.R.M. Domestic Violence Rescue.

Two weeks after Gregg was killed, police in Schenectady said Taylor's ex-wife, 44-year-old Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, was killed in her home.

The victim's brother told CBS2 after they divorced in 2021, his sister got an order of protection against Taylor.

He says their two children, 6 and 10 years old, were home when she died.

"Our thoughts are with the children who suffered through this horrific domestic violence, and hope they find some semblance of peace and closure in Taylor's arrest," U.S. Marshal Eric Gartner said.