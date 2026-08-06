South Jersey track coach, aide arrested for inappropriate relationship with student, prosecutor says

A track and football coach in South Jersey was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, Camden County officials said Thursday.

Joel Deanley Jr., of Gloucester Township, is charged with sexual assault and endangering a child, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives determined that Deanley and the victim — a female high school student — engaged in sexual activity from June through August. The victim told investigators she had sexual contact with Deanley three times this summer, and he admitted to some of the acts, according to a criminal complaint.

The 26-year-old was an aide at Timber Creek High Regional School in Sicklerville. He was also head coach for boys and girls winter track, an assistant football coach, and an assistant for girls spring track, the prosecutor's office said.

In a statement on its website, the school district said it is aware of the charges and officials have removed Deanley from all positions and barred him from district property. The school district is cooperating with law enforcement.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain the District's highest priority. We are committed to providing a safe learning environment and will continue to take all appropriate actions consistent with our legal obligations and District policies," the website says.

No other victims have been identified at this time, the prosecutor said.

"It's kind of crazy considering I was on the track team and everything like that. It's just, it's unfortunate," said Chace Pearson, who graduated from Timber Creek four years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Jarrell of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 856-225-8479 and Detective Daniel Szovati of the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, ext. 3215, or share information via CAMDEN.TIPS.