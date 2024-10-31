Tim Walz campaigning in Bucks County, Pennsylvania Thursday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is heading to Pennsylvania Thursday to stump for Kamala Harris as the countdown to Election Day winds down.

Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, is scheduled to first speak at a campaign event in Bucks County Thursday morning before traveling to Erie later in the day. The Harris-Walz campaign said the governor plans to make a "local stop" while visiting Erie.

Earlier this week, Bucks County was sued by the campaigns for former President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick after some voters were turned away from mail-in ballot voting on demand on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The lawsuit alleged the county was engaging in voter suppression, and a judge ruled Wednesday that voters can able to apply for, receive, vote, and return a mail-in ballot until the close of business on Friday, Nov. 1.

On social media, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Republican and Democratic clerks of elections are working together with law enforcement to ensure only eligible voters are registered and can vote.

Walz was in the Delaware Valley last week to deliver remarks at a campaign fundraiser in Philadelphia. He also traveled to Allentown to meet with Latino voters before continuing on to Scranton for a rally on Oct. 25.

Pennsylvania was also Walz's first stop after the vice presidential debate with Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

The candidates and their supporters have made numerous stops in Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia area in recent weeks, courting voters in a battleground state that has 19 Electoral College votes up for grabs on election night.

According to CBS News' latest estimates of voter support in the country's most competitive states, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are tied in Pennsylvania and tied or nearly tied in the remaining battlegrounds.