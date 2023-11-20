Thomas Weber, former Folcroft fire chief, pleads guilty to endangering welfare of children

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) -- The former chief of the Folcroft Fire Department pleaded guilty Monday morning to charges of endangering the welfare of children and failure to report. Thomas Weber was sentenced to five years probation.

Weber was in charge of the firehouse when prosecutors say then-deputy Fire Chief Matthew Bateman sexually assaulted a 15-year-old junior firefighter.

Bateman, last month, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault. He was given a sentence of one to two years in prison.

Prosecutors say Weber received three different reports about the assaults and they say he did nothing.

Folcoft's borough manager tells CBS News Philadelphia Weber will soon be terminated from his role as borough fire marshal now that the case has concluded.

The borough says they're grateful there's been justice.

Attorney Robert Lynch represents the victim and provided CBS News Philadelphia with this statement, "Today was an important step in holding Folcroft Borough and their fire chief/fire marshal Thomas Weber accountable for his actions and inactions regarding the indecent assault of a minor child."

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement, "Today's guilty plea by former Fire Chief Weber makes clear that we take our obligation to protect the children of this County incredibly seriously. Quite simply, if you are a mandated reporter, failure to report suspected child abuse is a crime. No matter who you are, no matter where you work, if you do not do everything in your power to safeguard the children in this County, we will hold you accountable."