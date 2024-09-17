Voters to decide if 2 oldest elementary schools in Collingswood, New Jersey, will close for good

2 oldest elementary schools in Collingswood could close down for good if bond referendum passes

The fate of two elementary schools in Collingswood is in the hands of the voters.

Thomas Sharp and James Garfield Elementary are the two oldest schools in the borough, and now both could close for good if a bond referendum passes during a special election on Tuesday.

"It leaves this huge gap on the west side of town where there just is not an accessible school," said Dorian Adams.

Adams helped organize the Protect Colls Schools movement, a group of citizens fighting against the referendum. She said it divests from the most diverse and economically disadvantaged schools in the district. Adams also argues having students travel farther to and from school will be more challenging for families in West Collingswood.

"A lot of our families are walking families, a lot of our families are low-income and can't afford cars or have two working parents and can't necessarily transport a child with one car," Adams said.

The $44.5 million referendum announced publicly in March has been causing contention in the borough with opposing views and opposing yard signs popping up in the community.

The plan would move the more than 300 students from Thomas Sharp and James Garfield Elementary into other schools in the district, and the former Good Shepherd Regional Catholic School would be renovated and become an upper elementary school for fourth and fifth graders.

"We believe that this is the best option," said Fredrick McDowell, superintendent of Collingswood Public Schools.

McDowell said the referendum will help reduce overcrowding in the district and add needed outdoor recreational facilities. He believes bringing students together from all walks of life sooner is a benefit and said all schools in the borough are walkable.

"Collingswood is 1.8 square miles, and so a neighborhood school, according to New Jersey standards, is defined as two square miles," McDowell said.

If the referendum passes, the changes would go into effect in September 2027. The polls are open until 8 p.m.

This developing story will be updated after the results come in Tuesday evening.