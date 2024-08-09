Things to do in Philly this weekend – Green Day, Glass Animals, Mamma Mia!, Port Richmond Pierogi Fest, more

Building partially collapses in Crescentville; Philadelphia area preps for Debby | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While it's been a stormy, muggy week in the Philadelphia region, this weekend's forecast looks to make a 180 starting Saturday.

This means it's time to ditch the popcorn bowl and cozy blankets and head out the door. Here's a list of events going on in the Philadelphia region that'll jumpstart your weekend celebration.

Green Day at Citizens Bank Park

Ready to rock? Green Day is coming to Citizens Bank Park this Friday. This is a part of their The Saviors Tour, and will be joined by special guests, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas. The show is set to start at 5:30 p.m., and gates will open at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $35 on Ticketmaster.

Mamma Mia! at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia

A Broadway and movie cult classic, Mamma Mia!, is only available this week as part of the Broadway Series at the Ensemble Arts Philly at the Academy of Music in Center City.

The four shows are on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. [limited availability] and at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug.11 at 1 p.m. [limited availability]

Tickets start at $26 and go up to $145, and fees aren't included.

Tommy Davidson at Helium Comedy Club

Beloved comedy star Tommy Davidson, is setting up shop at Philadelphia's Helium Comedy Club all weekend long. The "In Living Color" star is set to perform in a special three-day event from Friday to Sunday.

Known for his range in stand-up comedy, acting, and music, Davidson is sure to bring his unique blend of humor and talent to the stage.

"The Proud Family" star has two shows each day starting at 7 and 10:00 p.m. Sunday's late show starts at 9:30 p.m.

You don't want to miss seeing this true comedy legend live in action. Tickets for general admission start at $26.84, with reserved seating listed at $39.26.

Glass Animals at The Mann

Glass Animals will bring their Tour of Earth to TD Pavilion at the Mann this Saturday. Special guest Kevin Abstract will join them. The event starts at 7:45 p.m. and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. This is a rain-or-shine event, and proceeds from each ticket will go to War Child UK/Children in Conflict. Tickets start at $93 on Ticketmaster.

Port Richmond Pierogi Fest

Looking for some food and fun? Port Richmond is holding its 4th Annual Pierogi Fest this Saturday. The event will feature over 100 vendors, live music, activities for kids, drinks, and, of course, authentic Polish cuisine, including many different variations of pierogies. It will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on East Thompson Street.

Chinatown Summer Festival

The 2024 Chinatown Summer Festival is open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. along 10th and Race streets. The event features live performances throughout the day and dozens of food and craft vendors. Festivalgoers can also play mahjong, Jenga and ping pong, have their faces painted or play in a bounce house.

The humble Lego has been stealing the spotlight at the Franklin Institute since The Art of the Brick exhibit made its return.

The show features more than 100 creations made entirely of Lego bricks by artist Nathan Sawaya.

Visitors can also view galleries full of Lego versions of some of the world's most famous masterpieces, including Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. After exploring the exhibit's galleries, guests can explore a 9,000-square-foot brick play space and build their own creations using hundreds of thousands of colorful bricks.

The Art of the Brick exhibit runs until Sept. 2.

Ryan Avery contributed to this article.