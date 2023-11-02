Green Day bringing Saviors Tour to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in August 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Green Day's global stadium tour celebrating 30 years of "Dookie," 20 years of "American Idiot" and their new album "Saviors" is coming to Philadelphia in August 2024.

Green Day will play at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 9 with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

"We've never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that's meant to be rocked live, together," the band said in a news release. "So let's thrash. We've got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride."

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… taking The Saviors Tour on the road all summer long next year to celebrate 30 years of 'Dookie,' 20 years of 'American Idiot' + our new album 'Saviors'!!! https://t.co/e1YhBPEsQ6 fueled by @monsterenergy @monstermusic. pic.twitter.com/6mV5PHCohb — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 2, 2023

When do tickets go on sale?

Green Day says tickets will become available on Nov. 7 as part of its Citi presale -- fans can sign up on the band's website. The band says there will be other presale opportunities before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10.

The Citi presale is part of the Citi Entertainment Program and will go from 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 until 10 p.m. on Nov. 9.

What is The Saviors Tour?

Green Day will be releasing their 14th studio album, "Saviors," on Jan. 19, 2024, and the band will be touring stadiums in the United States and United Kingdom for it. But the band also is using the tour to celebrate two anniversaries of two of their biggest albums.

2024 will mark 30 years of the band's hit 1994 album "Dookie" and their 2004 Grammy-winning album "American Idiot."

The band also released a video for one of the songs on "Saviors" on Thursday called "Look Ma, No Brains!" They released a video for "The American Dream Is Killing Me" last week.