Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – ELO, Pusha-T, Oktoberfest, Irish Weekend, more

A weekend filled with live music, comedy, festivals and celebration is truly any given weekend in Philadelphia.

This weekend though is your classic September weekend featuring Oktoberfest events both in Philly and down the Jersey Shore, Irish Weekend celebrations and a craft beer festival. The City of Brotherly Love will also host musical icons like ELO, Pusha-T, JT, KUR and more.

Read about all those events and more as we break down what's going on around the Philadelphia region from Friday to Sunday.

Electric Light Orchestra at Wells Fargo Center

When the weather feels this good, you can bet Mr. Blue Sky is in town in more ways than one. Jeff Lynne's ELO is in town for back-to-back shows at the Wells Fargo Center for The Over And Out Tour 2024. ELO will be joined by Rooney both nights with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets to see these game-changing music makers in South Philly on Friday start at $54.40.

16th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Philadelphia on Saturday, from 12 to 8 p.m. hosted by Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street. This lively festival is free to enter with a pay-as-you-go system for food, drinks and other activities.

Enjoy German-inspired traditional, beers, delicious eats, and live entertainment.

The festival offers a VIP experience with tickets starting at $125.

BET Vote Fest with Pusha-T, JT, KUR, more at The Met

As the race for the White House intensifies, more organizations are doing what they can to get people registered to vote. This Friday, BET Vote Fest is coming to The Met Philadelphia.

This high-octane rally features a star-studded line-up of performers, including Pusha-T, JT from the City Girls, and Philly's own, KUR. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets were free through Ticketmaster, but the event has already sold out.

Leslie Jones with Lenny Marcus at Miller Theater

Standup comedian, SNL legend and actress Leslie Jones will be in the city this weekend and is bringing a friend along for the ride.

Ensemble Arts Philly presents Leslie Jones: LIVE with special guest Lenny Marcus on Saturday at the Miller Theater located at 250 South Broad Street in Center City starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $39 up to $75.

Jones is a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee and is a Writer's Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on "Saturday Night Live," according to the Ensemble website.

Marcus, also a standup comic, has been in the New York comedy scene for over 20 years and has collaborated with Jones on numerous projects, according to his website.

One of their collab projects is "The fckry with Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus" where both comedians "expose the fckry" on any topic.



Glassboro's Craft Beer Festival

A craft beer festival with over 80 options to choose from in South Jersey? Don't mind if we do! Glassboro Craft Beer Festival kicks off Saturday at the Glassboro Town Square for a beer connoisseur's galore.

The annual festival will allow guests to taste test over 80 craft beers across 50-plus brands and breweries while playing games and enjoying life music.

Tickets to this 21+ event start at $60. For festivalgoers who won't be drinking, tickets start at $10. The festival runs from 1-5 p.m. with VIP entry beginning at noon.

Center City Restaurant Week

It's foodies' last chance to secure a delicious deal at Center City District Restaurant Week! Philadelphians have until Saturday to experience the City of Brotherly Love's vibrant culinary scene with discounted menus at more than 100 restaurants.

Options for a three-course, pre-fixe dinner can be all yours for just $40 or $60. Looking for something smaller? Diners can try out a two-course lunch for only $20, too. *Chefs kiss*

Check out the full list of restaurants participating in the Center City Fall 2024 Restaurant Week. Bon appétit!

Irish Weekend in Wildwood

A weekend packed full of Irish spirit and culture kicks off Friday and will get you feeling lucky. Irish Weekend in Wildwood will showcase a variety of family-friendly events including:

Wildwood Muscle Car Show

This weekend, cruise into the Wildwood Boardwalk Kustom Hot Rod & Muscle Car Show. Whether you're the typical grease monkey or just looking for a casual weekend down the shore, this car show is for you. Featuring classic cars, hot rods and rides as supreme as Greased Lightning. The show is on Friday and Saturday. The cars are on display for free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. Attendees can also head inside the Wildwoods Convention Center, with a $5 entry fee for more automobiles and vendors. Don't miss out on a weekend straight from Bobby Rydell's tune, "Wildwood Days".

Wildwood Oktoberfest

Looking for another excuse to break out your favorite pair of lederhosen? Walk down to Morey's Pier in Wildwood for their annual Oktoberfest celebration. Filled with lively Germanic music, food, and beer. Bands will perform all weekend long on the Coca-Cola stage. Adding to the festive vibe, musicians will roam around dressed in traditional German costumes playing tunes throughout the pier. Ticket prices start at $92. Oktoberfest runs from Friday to Sunday.

Other Irish Weekend celebrations in the Wildwoods include the Annual Irish Fall Festival along Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood, the Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration and the South Jersey Estate Liquidators Public Auction.

Jeep Invasion and Ocean City Half Marathon

Picture this — it's the summer of '24, down the shore, showing off your Jeep Wrangler gleaming in the sun on the boardwalk. The next morning, you're running along the beach, hair flowing in the breeze. Truly the American Dream and it's all happening this weekend in Ocean City.

First, the annual Fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion kicks off Saturday, at the Ocean City Music Pier. With about 400 Jeeps rolling down the boardwalk, lining up from 5th Street to 14th Street. From 12:30 to 5 p.m., these hulking vehicles will be on display, in hopes of winning one of the many awards for the top Jeeps around. The Jeep Invasion also helps raise money for local charities.

Then on Sunday, lace up your running shoes for the OCNJ Half Marathon, 10-Miler and 5K. The race day begins bright and early at 8:30 a.m. with the Half Marathon and 10-mile runs, followed by the 5K at 8:40 a.m. Online registration for these races are closed but in-person registration is available on Friday (4-6 p.m.) and Saturday (12-6 p.m.) at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center. Day-of registration will only be available for the 5K, starting at 6:30 a.m. at the Music Pier. Prices for the Half Marathon are $80, the 10-mile race is $60, and the 5K costs $30-35.

The course takes runners along the iconic boardwalk, downtown and neighborhoods, offering stunning ocean views and a true taste of Ocean City. Spectators are encouraged to come cheer along the route.