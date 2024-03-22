Groove through the Delaware Valley this weekend: Cherry blossom views, City Winery Philadelphia, "Frozen"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's finally the weekend, Philadelphia! While this Saturday is sure to be a wet one, there are still many events going on in the greater Philadelphia area that you can enjoy while staying dry inside. From comedy shows at The Fillmore and Punch Line Philly to rocking out at City Winery Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley will be the place you'll want to stay in this weekend.

Cherry blossoms in Philadelphia:

One of the first but often fleeting signs that spring has sprung are pink and white cherry tree blossoms. While the cherry trees have already reached peak bloom in Washington, D.C., they haven't popped just yet here in Philadelphia. So if you love taking time to stop and enjoy the blooms, here's what you should know about cherry blossom season before it ends.

Where can I see the cherry blossoms?

Morris Arboretum and Gardens

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center

Along the Schuylkill River and Kelly Drive

Philadelphia Art Museum

Longwood Gardens

"Frozen" at the Academy of Music

Do you want to build a snowman? This is the only question you'll need to answer this weekend. And while you'll likely need a rain jacket this weekend, there's no need to break out your snow parka. "Frozen," the Tony-nominated musical is now at Philadelphia's Academy of Music until April 7!

The Disney movie-turned-musical is making a stop in the City of Brotherly Love on their North American tour as part of the Academy's Broadway Series.

So grab your friends and family and head over to the Academy of Music this weekend for a performance unlike any other. Tickets for Saturday night's viewing start at just $30.

Hannah Berner's live standup special taping at The Fillmore

The standup comedian and Giggly Squad podcast co-host will record her very first comedy special right here in Philadelphia at The Fillmore this Saturday night.

Berner first came into the spotlight during her Bravo days on the hit reality TV show "Summer House." After leaving the show, she started a podcast with her co-star, fashion influencer Paige DeSorbo. Berner is known for her "Han on the Street" bits where she gets real and raunchy with favorite celebrities in short social media clips.

Berner will perform two shows Saturday night, one at 7 p.m. and a late show at 9:30 p.m. Tickets to see Berner's very first live standup special start at just $65.

Bruce Bruce at Punch Line Philly

Get ready to laugh your head off at one of Bruce Bruce's shows at Punch Line Philly! Bruce will perform five shows in Philadelphia all throughout this weekend. This comic has been on the scene for years and will make you laugh with his quick wit and improv skills all without getting vulgar.

Bruce has been featured in a multitude of shows and movies, including a hosting stint on BET's "Comic View." Doors open to Bruce's standup show at 6 p.m. Saturday and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's first evening show start at $56.25.

City Winery Philadelphia

Grown folks, get ready for a soulful extravaganza with a double dose of musical delight at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, March 24.

First at noon, immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of the 90s at the PureSoul Soul Brunch: Tribute to 90's R&B. Re-experience the songs of Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Maxwell and more timeless throwbacks. Tickets are sold out but you can join the waitlist in case a spot opens up! Doors open at 11 p.m. Don't miss this opportunity to relive the magic of 90s R&B.

Then at 7 p.m., the winery is fermenting a night of soulful celebration with The Official Teddy Pendergrass Band's '74 Birthday Celebration Show'. The party kicks off live at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $45. Endorsed by Teddy Pendergrass' estate and family, the band features the original four members. Grooving to classics like "Turn Off the Lights," "Love T.K.O.," and "Close the Door." With talented musicians who shared the stage with Pendergrass himself, the band promises to capture the magic of his live performances, making it a must-see for music lovers and fans alike.

2024 BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon

One of the city's largest springtime running events will take over the streets on Sunday for the 2024 BMW Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon.

Runners will hit the pavement at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Eakins Oval, but the Health & Fitness Expo will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center's Hall F and will be open to the public from 3-6:30 p.m. Friday and 10-4 p.m. Saturday.

Legacy of Hope, a local nonprofit is the official partner of the 2024 BMW Love Run Philly. Event officials said more than $230,000 raised this year will go toward making sure Philly cancer patients and their families never go hungry or lack basic necessities. The BMW Love Run Philly has raised more than $750,000 for Philadelphia charities and nonprofits.

Runners can celebrate their hard work after the race by taking in the food trucks, music and Legacy of Hope and Wissahickon Brewing Company beer garden at the finish line.

Sports in Philadelphia this weekend

Flyers vs. Boston Bruins Saturday, Flyers vs. Florida Panthers Sunday

Catch the Flyers in action on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the Boston Bruins. Ticket prices start at $43. If you can't make the game Saturday, don't worry the Flyers will be back in action again on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center against the Florida Panthers. Tickets start at $40.

Wings vs. Warriors

The Vancouver Warriors professional lacrosse team comes to South Philadelphia on Saturday at 7 p.m. to face our Philadelphia Wings. Tickets start at just $13.

Blue Coats vs. Nets

The Delaware Blue Coats face off against the Long Island Nets in a G League matchup on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. Tickets start at $16. Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station.