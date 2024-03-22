Rain arriving Saturday in Philadelphia region brings flooding risk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunshine on Friday will preceded a very wet start to the weekend. The rain will begin to spread across the entire area after midnight Friday night and will continue to fall through Saturday afternoon.

We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday to keep you aware of the steady to heavy rain expected and the resulting flood potential

The upcoming chances of rain in our region overnight Friday into Saturday.

Saturday is going to be a great day to do chores indoors, maybe watch a movie, do some arts and crafts or like many watch NCAA Basketball all da long. If you're a gamer, maybe check out the new update to Stardew Valley. It's not a day you want to be outside.

Friday morning, temperatures were breaking out of the 20s after sunrise - an especially cold morning on what's been a mostly warm month. The sun will warm us up to 50 degrees by the afternoon but it'll be a chilly morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

When does rain arrive in Philadelphia region?

Light showers will begin to arrive after midnight in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Then there's a steady stream of rain that will likely last through a good portion of the day.

Periods of heavy rain will be possibly through midday with the greatest amount of rain setting up over the I-95 corridor, dropping the most water on spots like Northern Delaware, Philadelphia and Trenton, New Jersey. The heaviest rain starts to taper off around midafternoon Saturday.

Radar showing a band of heavy rain over the I-95 corridor on Saturday, March 23. CBS News Philadelphia

Rainfall totals between 2-4 inches should be expected across the region and will produce the threat for flooding, especially in low laying and poorly drained areas. A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area from 4:00 am Saturday until 8:00 am Sunday.

The rain will begin to clear out of the region Saturday evening as drier, but windy conditions settle in overnight into Sunday. Wind gusts into Sunday morning will increase to 30-35 mph which, with the saturated ground, may cause some trees to uproot and come down.

Breezy, but sunny conditions will continue through the day Sunday as temperatures peak in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Cool and sunny. High 50

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 55, Low 42

Sunday: Sun returns, breezy. High 52, Low 33

Monday: Nice day. HIgh 53, Low 33

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 55, Low 37

Wednesday: A few showers. High 55, Low 43

Thursday: Showers possible. High 56, Low 44

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.