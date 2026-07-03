The Roots to perform before World Cup's Round-of-16 match between France-Paraguay in Philadelphia on July 4

Legendary Philadelphia hip-hop group The Roots will be among the pregame programming before Saturday's Men's World Cup Round-of-16 match between France and Paraguay.

FIFA said Friday that The Roots will perform at Philadelphia Stadium before Saturday's 5 p.m. kickoff.

According to a news release, Tony Award winner Idina Menzel will sing the national anthem and the Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale will perform America the Beautiful.

Philly's own DJ Jazzy Jeff is scheduled to provide halftime entertainment at the South Philadelphia stadium.

FIFA says cooling tents will be available for fans inside the stadium and misting fans will be available for fans approaching the stadium at 11th Street.

FIFA rules allow fans to bring one 20-ounce soft factory-sealed water bottle inside the stadium.

"Through close collaboration with the City of Philadelphia, medical experts and emergency authorities, FIFA remains committed to delivering a safe, resilient and memorable tournament experience for everyone involved," FIFA said in a news release.

Gates are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. for Saturday's World Cup match in Philadelphia.