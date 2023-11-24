The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Nov. 20-Nov. 24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, volunteers and staff packed hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for seniors, runners took the city by storm at the 2023 Philadelphia Marathon, residents in a Germantown apartment were frustrated after the heat shut off, the first HolidayFest of 2023 and much more.

Here's what our team has worked on recently:

Hundreds of Lower Merion seniors receive Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers and staff packed hundreds of Thanksgiving meals on Monday for people ages 65 and older and their families.

"Mashed potatoes, green beans, we even have pies," said ElderNet Executive Director Anthony Johnson, listing just a few of the items waiting for families served by the agency.

He helped dozens of staff and volunteers with the food packing operation.

"The volunteers are just wonderful," Johnson said, adding that community support is vital to meeting a need that grows every year.

"Last year, we served about 270. This year, we will probably do about 340 or 350," Johnson said.

2023 Philadelphia Marathon runners took the city by storm

Top runners from around the world competed in the 30th annual Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.

People cheered as thousands of runners braved not only the cold but any feelings of doubt or hesitation to participate in the Philadelphia Marathon.

"We really saw the City of Brotherly Love showing up and showing out and people were making sure that we had the motivation that we needed," Caleb-Michael Files said.

The 26.2-mile trek took runners -- some disguised as dinosaurs, Santa and turkeys — through centuries of history and architecture and scenic views throughout Fairmount Park and along the Schuylkill River.

Kathleen Titus, the marathon's director, said the first 13 miles of the marathon are her favorite.

Hundreds of residents in limbo after heat shut off at Germantown apartments

Frustration is building for people living at an apartment building in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Residents say they had to sleep without heat Tuesday evening, when nighttime temperatures dipped into the low 30s, including college students Alex Pessolano and Blake Turner.

When Pessolano touched the radiator, it's ice cold. And when he turns on the gas stove, all he hears is clicking. No flames start burning.

And when he turns on the shower or kitchen sink, all that comes out is cold water.

"This morning, I actually had to wash my hair with an electric kettle, so I can have some warm water, because our water is like 20 degrees," Pessolano said.

Baby on Broad: Mom, daughter reunite with Temple officers who helped with delivery 10 years ago

More than half of all calls that Temple University police officers respond to are off campus and actually do not involve students. Ten years ago, one of those calls changed the lives of two Temple officers who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Ten-year-old Aamanee Young has waited her whole life to thank Officers Justin Busam and Christopher Derose. A meeting they too have looked forward to since they last saw her adorable face a decade ago.

Aamanee came into this world in the hands of Busam with the help of Derose. On Aug. 20, 2013, the two were partners on the Temple University police force.

That night, Aamanee's mom Kamille went into labor.

"Once I finally called my girlfriend to take me to the hospital it was a little too late," Kamille Young said.

Gwynedd Mercy University builds teacher ranks with scholarship for Wissahickon students

A Wissahickon high school senior planned to return to the district as a teacher, with help from a scholarship awarded by Gwynedd Mercy University Tuesday.

"This is our mascot," announced university president Deanne D'Emilio as she handed Cinai Lazarus a stuffed griffin toy. Lazarus will become a Gwynedd Mercy Griffin in the fall. The Wissahickon High School senior accepted a full scholarship from the school.

"I'm really happy I received it," Lazarus said. "Because I think it is the opportunity of a lifetime."

Gwynedd Mercy University works with the Wissahickon School District to find students who want to come back and work for the district.

"My guidance counselor knew that I was interested in becoming a teacher," Lazarus said. "And, she thought I would be a great fit.

HolidayFest 2023: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular in South Philadelphia

It's HolidayFest at CBS Philadelphia. Throughout the season, we'll be showing you some of the many festive lights and displays throughout the Delaware Valley.