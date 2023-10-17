Gwynedd Mercy University builds teacher ranks with scholarship for Wissahickon students

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Wissahickon high school senior planned to return to the district as a teacher, with help from a scholarship awarded by Gwynedd Mercy University Tuesday.

"This is our mascot," announced university president Deanne D'Emilio as she handed Cinai Lazarus a stuffed griffin toy. Lazarus will become a Gwynedd Mercy Griffin in the fall. The Wissahickon High School senior accepted a full scholarship from the school.

"I'm really happy I received it," Lazarus said. "Because I think it is the opportunity of a lifetime."

Gwynedd Mercy University works with the Wissahickon School District to find students who want to come back and work for the district.

"My guidance counselor knew that I was interested in becoming a teacher," Lazarus said. "And, she thought I would be a great fit."

There also happens to be a great need. An analysis at Penn State found that 7.7% of teachers in Pennsylvania left the profession last school year. That is more than 9,500 teachers, a record according to the analysis. Gwynedd Mercy is trying to reverse that trend. D'Emilio said this is the third year of the program.

"When they graduate, they'll come back to teach — I believe between [grades] K and 5 — because the program you usually get certified at pre-K to 4 in Pennsylvania, so they will teach somewhere in there," D'Emilio said.

Wissahickon School District officials say they are also committed to diversifying its teaching staff, so students from an under-represented groups are given preference for the scholarships. Once those students graduate from the university, they must teach for the district for a minimum of four years.

"I'm looking forward to actually making an impact on younger kids because I think that's where you can form people to become the people they are today," Lazarus said. "With children being brought up by good parents, good people, good teachers, I feel like that could make a big impact, so very excited."

Read the full analysis below: