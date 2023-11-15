Hundreds of residents in limbo after heat shut off at Germantown apartments

Residents at Germantown apartment building frustrated after heat, hot water were shut off

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Frustration is building for people living at an apartment building in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Residents say they had to sleep without heat Tuesday evening, when nighttime temperatures dipped into the low 30s, including college students Alex Pessolano and Blake Turner.

When Pessolano touches the radiator, it's ice cold. And when he turns on the gas stove, all he hears is clicking. No flames start burning.

And when he turns on the shower or kitchen sink, all that comes out is cold water.

"This morning I actually had to wash my hair with an electric kettle so I can have some warm water, because our water is like, 20 degrees," Pessolano said.

Pessolano and Turner are among the hundreds of residents that call Marchwood Apartments home, many of whom are students from Thomas Jefferson University.

Tenants say they've been without heat or hot water since Monday, with frigid outdoor temperatures.

"We're not really sure what to do," Turner says. "The management company hasn't been very clear on what is going on."

The roommates say on Oct. 6, they received a 30-day shut-off notice. The letter warned gas would be turned off this month because PGW hasn't been paid.

Tenants at Marchwood Apartments in Germantown say they’ve been without heat or hot water since Monday. The property management company declined comment, but residents say they got a letter from PGW last month saying gas would be shut off in 30 days due to landlord nonpayment. pic.twitter.com/kj01B3yCh8 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) November 15, 2023

The notice explained that tenants could band together and pay the bill for the landlord, and then subtract their share from their rent.

But that didn't happen.

"It is frustrating because we do pay that in our rent, like the heat and everything, gas is included, so for it to be cut off from us is unfair," fellow resident Caroline Kelly said.

CBS Philadelphia called PGW, but the utility company wouldn't confirm if they shut the gas off due to nonpayment because of confidentiality. Property management was also contacted, but a woman who answered the phone said "no comment" and hung up.

"They were kind of communicative about the situation saying that they're trying, but I don't know how hard they're trying, especially with it being an entire building with no heat," added tenant Traci Redmond. "It's really disappointing."

As for Pessolano and Turner, the roommates have no way to shower or cook.

"So as a student, it's especially damaging because I can't really live here at the moment," Turner said.

The pair remains stuck in limbo as they face another cold night without heat.