The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: May 29-June2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week on the Pulse of Philadelphia, Summer is in full force in the region, a Delaware school's senior prank is going viral and a decorated Army surgeon is making military history by becoming the first Asian American and the first woman to lead the New Jersey Army National Guard.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

SummerFest kicks off in Ocean City

SummerFest kicked off in Ocean City for the Memorial Day Weekend. The Ocean City Boardwalk was packed as people flocked to the Jersey Shore to celebrate the unofficial start of summer. The Picture-perfect weather drew big crowds to Ocean City.

With the turning of a ceremonial wooden key, Ocean City officially "unlocked the ocean" for the summer. Ocean City also unleashed birds of prey to scare off seagulls.

Some people say the reason they picked Ocean City as the place to spend their Memorial Day weekend is because they've been coming here since they were kids and they wanted to keep up the tradition.

"It's like the closest and the nicest, and we like it the most," a beachgoer said. "It's very nice. It has a lot to do."

Senior prank at Delaware boarding school goes viral

'Tis the season for senior pranks. One this year out of Delaware is racking up the views on social media.

"We made it very clear that we all had to be very quiet in their house and had to go straight to bed so as to not wake her up to get that money shot," KaiChun Chuang said. The recent graduate filmed the now viral video showing the Head of School for St. Andrew's in Middletown, Joy McGrath, opening the door to her kitchen to a room full of students.

The stories behind Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ historical markers

The first LGBTQ+ historical marker in the city is at the corner of 6th and Chestnut Streets directly across the street from Independence Hall.

"It was where the first organized regularly reoccurring marches for gay rights happened every Fourth of July from 1965 to 1969," Bob Skiba said.

For over 15 years, Bob Skiba has curated the John J. Wilcox Jr. LGBTQ+ Archives at the William Way Center.

"As an LGBT historian, I feel like my job is to make sure queer history is part of American history," Skiba said. "People have been fighting for LGBT rights for 50-plus years and kids need to know that, and the community needs to know that."

Philadelphia has more nationally significant LGBTQ+ historic markers than any other city in the world.

"It's taken so long to be a first": Woman first Asian American to lead NJ National Guard

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're introducing you to a decorated Army surgeon who made military history. Lisa Hou is the first Asian American and the first woman to lead the New Jersey Army National Guard.

"I'm not happy it's taken so long to be a first. It took to 2020 for that to happen, though I'm humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be the first," Brigadier General of the New Jersey Army National Guard Lisa J. Hou says.

Great white shark spotted off coast of Ocean City, N.J.

A great white shark named Penny was spotted off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey, according to the nonprofit marine research group OCEARCH. The shark sent a signal Monday morning after surfacing near 17th Street.

Penny is 10 feet long and weighs more than 523 pounds.

"Our Atlantic Ocean is returning to one of the world's great wild oceans due to successful management," OCEARCH founder Chris Fischer wrote in a tweet. "When entering the ocean pay attention to your surroundings. Look for quiet areas to swim and if you see areas full of life sit on the beach and watch until it passes."

Philadelphia Music Legend Kathy Sledge talks mental health



At CBS Philadelphia we are big on family. So is a Philly native, who has been singing about "Family" for most of her life. Of course, we are talking about Kathy Sledge, of Sister Sledge.

Now, she's taking her love of family on a new journey and collaborating with her daughter. Her daughter Kristen works on her production team and the two host a show called "The Family Room."

"We have a mother-daughter variety talk show, nighttime talk show," Kathy Sledge said. "We say fluff your pillow, grab your wine, and turn on IG... We wanted to make social media a positive platform for people."

Something they say is crucial when it comes to mental health is being honest and open on social media.

Veterans take to the skies with Dream Flights in Philadelphia

On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, it was a morning of firsts for many of the veterans from the Philadelphia Protestant Home standing on the tarmac at Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

For Carol Drummond, it'll be the first time she's flown in a World War II biplane. The experience is a part of Dream Flights, a nonprofit focused on giving back to those who gave to our county one take-off at a time.

"We provide flights in these World War II biplanes to veterans that live in retirement centers, assisted living centers and nursing homes all over the U.S.," Darryl Fisher said.

Driest May weather on record: Farmers find creative ways to protect crops



The Philadelphia area received less than a quarter of an inch of rain all month. On average, we should be finishing up with a little over three inches.

"With a spring like this year, we're watering every day, whereas in the past it may be only two to three times a week," farmer Jarvis said.

He and others in the area are changing the way they've traditionally farmed to make sure the harvest, which includes those beloved Jersey tomatoes and sweet corn we all love, stays bountiful and tasty in the future.

Farming program aims to help farmers produce more affordable crops

High grocery prices are straining family budgets, but a local program aims to help families afford fresh and healthy food. It starts by protecting thousands of acres of local farmland.

"If there are less farms, that means the food has to travel more," said Montgomery County senior farmland preservation planner, Stephen Zbyszinski.

So, to shorten that trip, Montgomery County planning commission officials got on board "the farmland preservation tour" Wednesday morning.