The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: June 26-30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, St. Joe's University stepped up to help Cabrini students after the Delco university's abrupt closure, a Philadelphia high school won a cash prize for a sports documentary produced by its students and an Ambler mom is going viral on TikTok for her hilarious sports commentary.

Mastbaum High School wins prize for sports documentary produced by students

A Philadelphia high school won a cash prize for a sports documentary that was produced by students. The documentary is about a young baseball player who overcame a series of challenges before graduation.

"Breaking the Cycle" is a Mastbaum High School film starring Angelo Fernandez.

Fernandez is a senior at Mastbaum and is in welding and plumbing. He's also a star baseball player and his newest title is teen father.

"I was worried about how I was going to handle it all between sports, school and raising him," Fernandez said, "not knowing if I'd be good enough as a father."

Meet the Ambler mom going viral on TikTok for her sports commentary

The husband loves sports. The wife? Not so much. That combination is creating magic on TikTok.

"There are so many people out there in partnerships where one person loves sports and the other is sort of forced to listen to them talk about sports," Katy Kahn said.

Kahn is not your typical sports analyst.

In fact, she knows very little about the games, players and teams, and said she wasn't an athlete growing up.

"I have no athletic bones in my body – I wanted to be an athlete," Khan said.

St. Joe's stepping up to help Cabrini students after Delco school's abrupt closure

Cabrini University students are left frustrated and scrambling after the Delaware County school announced it will be closing.

Now, other local universities like St. Joseph's University are helping them find a new home.

Cabrini ran several years of deficits -- millions spent over budget. The campus will be sold to Villanova University.

Cabrini students are feeling vulnerable in ways they didn't expect.

"As she goes through this academic process that she's going to be taken care of and guided through that, and that's a bit part of it - and that's why she chose Cabrini was feeling that she mattered," Julie Shallis said.

Incoming freshman basketball player disappointed over Cabrini's closure

Last week, Cabrini University announced it will graduate its final class in May 2024.

While many had hoped Villanova, which is buying the land, will absorb Cabrini students -- that's not the case.

"I really was looking forward to going," Gannon Perlini said.

Perlini, 18, has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember. Last October, he accepted a roster spot offer from Cabrini to suit up for the Cavaliers -- something the Pennridge guard says was a perfect fit.

So when word came out Friday that Cabrini would close after the spring of 2024, rising freshmen students like Gannon were left in limbo, especially when it came to his basketball career.