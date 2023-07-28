The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: July 24-28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS News Philadelphia covered new developments in the cold case of Gretchen Harrington from the 1970s as the Delaware Valley dealt with dangerous heat, which prompted advisories all across the area.

Gretchen Harrington cold case solved

This week, a Delaware County cold case was solved nearly 50 years after the murder.

Police arrested 83-year-old David Zandstra, of Marietta, Georgia, for the killing of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington in Marple Township in 1975. Officials said he confessed to the murder in an interview.

Zandstra was charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder and other offenses for the murder, police said.

The case sent shockwaves through Broomall and Marple Township in the 1970s.

Zandstra was working as a pastor at Trinity Chapel on Lawrence Road, Harrington's church, during the time of the killing.

Prosecutors said Harrington left home the morning of Aug. 15, 1975, to walk to bible school when she went missing. Investigators say Zandstra then invited Harrington into his car and asked her to take her clothes off.

According to court papers, she refused and then beat her to death, dumping her remains in an area of Ridley Creek State Park.

Prosecutors said Zandstra was a family friend and even helped search for her as hundreds aided to help find the little girl. He even presided at the 8-year-old's funeral, according to sources.

A Delco native, Joanna Falcone Sullivan, grew up in Broomall during the disappearance and murder in 1975 and wrote a book, "Marple's Gretchen Harrington Tragedy: Kidnapping, Murder and Innocence Lost in Suburban Philadelphia," that was released last year about the case.

"I was stunned," Sullivan said. "The fact that this case is finally, potentially coming to a close it's very exciting to hear this news. It's still very sad, you know, we can't change what happened."

Zandstra moved around a lot after his time in Delco. He also lived in Texas and California before residing in Georgia. Authorities are now looking into his potential involvement in other unsolved cases.

Dangerous heat in the Philadelphia region

The whole entire Delaware Valley is currently experiencing dangerous heat as temperatures will feel like the triple digits until at least Saturday.

The Philadelphia Health Department issued a Heat Health Emergency until 8 p.m. on Saturday. But it could be extended depending on the weather.

But, there are a number of ways to stay cool during the dog days of summer.

One way residents can stay out of the heat is by hitting a number of Free Library and recreation cooling centers in Philadelphia.

SEPTA also has cooling buses all around the city.

In these dangerous conditions, make sure you're hydrated and try wearing bright-colored, loose clothing.

The city's Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight. You can call it at 215-765-9040.