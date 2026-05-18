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Fire at The Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant in Philadelphia placed under control

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A fire at The Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant in Center City was placed under control Monday night, the Philadelphia Fire Department said. 

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The cause of the fire at The Black Sheep is under investigation. CBS News Philadelphia

The fire started at the Irish pub located on South 17th Street near Rittenhouse Square at around 8:45 p.m.

The Black Sheep was evacuated because of the fire, which was placed under control in roughly 20 minutes, the fire department said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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