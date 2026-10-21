Thanksgiving travelers may pay more if they wait to book flights, experts say

Americans planning to fly for the holidays may want to book sooner rather than later.

Travel experts say holiday airfare is already higher than it was this time last year, and waiting for a last-minute deal could cost you even more.

According to travel booking platform Hopper, average domestic airfare for Thanksgiving is around $400, up 30% compared to last year. Christmas fares are averaging about $450, a 23% increase.

Industry data from Kayak suggests travelers who wait until the final two weeks before departure could pay up to 20% more for their tickets.

Last-minute deals are harder to find

For years, travelers often counted on last-minute airfare discounts. But that strategy has become increasingly risky as airlines rely on dynamic pricing models that adjust fares based on demand.

On the latest episode of the In Your Corner podcast, AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said travelers who find flights within their budget should consider booking sooner rather than waiting for prices to fall.

"The days of waiting until the last minute and finding an incredible travel deal are mostly behind us," Tidwell said.

Flexibility can lead to savings

Tidwell said flexibility remains one of the best ways to reduce travel costs during busy holiday periods.

Thanksgiving travel is often most expensive for passengers looking to depart the Wednesday before the holiday and return the Sunday afterward.

Shifting travel plans by even a day can make a difference.

"If you're searching for Wednesday and returning on Sunday, so is everybody else," Tidwell said.

For Christmas, experts say avoid flying Dec. 18 through Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, which are expected to be among the busiest and most expensive travel days.

Travelers willing to consider alternate airports or less popular flight times may also find lower fares.

The cheapest day to fly may surprise you

Kayak data suggests the cheapest day to fly during the holiday period is often the holiday itself.

While many travelers prefer to arrive before the holiday, experts say flying on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day can mean lower demand and lower ticket prices.

You can find the full conversation on the CBS Philadelphia YouTube channel or wherever you get your podcasts.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.