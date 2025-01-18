Beloved South Philadelphia bakery released surveillance video of burglary: "Please watch out for this guy"

A beloved South Philly bakery was hit by a burglar this week.

Police said the suspected burglar hit Termini Brothers on Packer Avenue late Thursday night.

Take a look at the surveillance video shared by the bakery. The video shows the man prying open a door to the bakery to get inside.

In a social post, the bakery said if you recognize the person call South Detectives at 215-686-3013.

"Please watch out for this guy in the neighborhood," said the bakery. "If he is daring enough to do this in the well-lit Packer Park Shopping Center he can certainly be daring enough to do this to someone's home."

Workers spent the morning cleaning up the store before they opened a few hours later.

Termini Brothers first opened in 1921 and picking up cupcakes, cannolis, and other pastries has become a tradition for many. The bakery has been handed down from father to son for three generations, as said on the website.

The bakery has expanded from the main location on 8th Street in South Philly to four other locations. The other locations are the Packer Park Shopping Center, Reading Terminal Market on 12th & Filber Streets, The Market and Shops at Comcast Center on JFK Boulevard, and the Live! Casino & Hotel on Packer Avenue.

"A huge thank you to the Philadelphia Police Department, all of our caring neighbors for stopping in to make sure we are okay, and our amazing staff for jumping into action and getting the bakery back in shape for service," the bakery said in an update on Friday.