Temple University VP of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin leaving position

The leader of Temple University's Public Safety Department is stepping down from her position after nearly four years, school president John Fry announced Wednesday.

In a statement sent to the campus community, Fry said Vice President of Public Safety Jennifer Griffin is leaving Temple "to begin a new chapter in her career." Her last day will be June 30.

"I will be working closely with Jennifer in the days ahead to identify interim leadership for the department while we pursue a national search to permanently fill the position. On behalf of the entire university, I extend my sincere thanks to Jennifer for her dedication, vision and service. Her work has made Temple stronger and safer," Fry said in part.

Griffin, an FBI National Academy graduate and former Delaware State Police Trooper, joined the force in 2022.

As vice president of public safety, Griffin led a department of police officers and staff that made up the university's safety team. Shortly after joining Temple, Griffin told CBS News Philadelphia her goal was to hire dozens of additional officers, develop a program to screen off-campus landlords, and make sure apartments near the school met certain safety criteria.

"The organization is very strong and I think I was drawn to that they have a very good foundation and very good people," she said at the time.

Fry credited Griffin with creating "significant change and improvement" in the department, including the implementation of nearly 80 recommendations from the Violence Reduction Task Force and recent safety audit by 21CP Solutions.

Griffin was also recognized as the Campus Safety Director of the Year in the summer of 2025 by Campus Safety Magazine.