Temple University issues warning over phone scam where caller impersonated police

Temple University warns of scam where caller pretends to be a police officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Temple University Department of Public Safety is warning parents of a phone scam involving a caller who impersonated school police.

In a social media post, the department said Temple Police were notified on Aug. 31, 2024 that two parents got calls from a 215-area code phone number from someone who identified themselves as a Temple police officer.

According to the school, the caller told the parents that their sons were arrested and they needed to send money for their release through Apple Pay or Cash App.

"Both parents knew this to be a scam, did not send any money, and confirmed the well-being of their sons. Our Temple University Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating these two incidents," the department said.

If a student is arrested, Temple Police said officers and detectives will never call parents or guardians to request money for their child's release.

Parents or students who get similar calls are urged to report them to the Temple University Police Department at 215-204-1234.