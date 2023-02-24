Fellow Temple police officer is honoring Chris Fitzgerald with tattoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Temple Police officer is remembering officer and friend Christopher Fitzgerald.

"He was a big sports fan, but I think he was a bigger fan of the City of Philadelphia," Dan Baxter, former Temple Police Officer said.

After the tragic death of his friend and former colleague, Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, Dan Baxter got a tattoo in his honor.

"I got notified by another friend in law enforcement that there was a shooting at Temple," Baxter said. "I texted Chris first. I said, 'hey man is everyone OK?' And he didn't respond."

That text is etched into his mind. A reminder that his friend, Fitz as Baxter calls him, is no longer here.

"For him to impact that many people on campus shows you the person he was. He was a beam of light. Him and I just hit it off instantly because we were both super into sports."

Fitzgerald loved sports so much he had an old school Phillies logo tattooed on his bicep.

The two became friends as they were a part of the same hiring class at Temple in September of 2021.

Baxter and Fitzgerald had opposite shifts but still found time to check in on each other every day.

"I would stay after in my plain clothes," Baxter said. "Wait for Chris to get off and him and I would just talk before he hit the street and just kind of be like 'hey this is what I did last night, good luck. Be safe,'"

Before Baxter left Temple, he says he'd often bring up job openings at other departments in the area to Fitzgerald.

But he says Fitzgerald wasn't ever interested. He says he was always focused on serving the community he knew best and loved the most, his home.

It appears everybody who knew Fitzgerald understood the love and pride he had in representing his community.

"He cared about that area. I'm sorry. He took a lot of pride in being from where he's from," Baxter said.

Baxter was in Las Vegas with his wife when the news broke of Fitzgerald's death.

While there, he happened to find a tattoo artist from Philly.

“When I’m in uniform whether it’s long or short sleeve, I’ll see it every day. It’ll never be covered. It’s just a reminder that he’s always here with me.”



A shared love for sports that's now turned into a permanent tribute to a dear friend.