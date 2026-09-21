Teen delivers flowers and joy to local seniors through nonprofit 'Petals with Promise'

A 17-year-old is turning flowers into special moments for seniors, delivering hand-picked bouquets to residents at a local nursing center several times a week.

Reya Meshra started growing flowers with her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic. Five years later, their backyard project has blossomed into Petals with Promise, a nonprofit devoted to making people feel remembered and cared for.

"It's a simple thing for us, but we are glad it can make such a difference for people," Meshra said.

Residents at Green Meadows Rehabilitation and Nursing Center eagerly await her colorful deliveries.

"Ahh, thank you so much. It's beautiful," one resident said after receiving a bouquet.

Meshra grows many of the flowers in her family's backyard, where she tends to a wide range of plants—and even a few surprises, including loofahs.

"You know, the plastic synthetic ones you can buy at the store for showering," she explained. "It's like another life source. I always wanted to be a doctor, and it's sort of like an act of caring for something."

For Meshra, arranging the bouquets is enjoyable, but handing them to others is the most rewarding part.

"We love arranging, but giving is the best part," she said.

One of her recent deliveries was for Green Meadows resident Norma, whose door is decorated with pictures of flowers. Meshra arrived with the real thing.

"Oh boy, they look nice," Norma said as she accepted the bouquet. "Well, I tell you, they make me feel better."

Although the weather is beginning to change, the deliveries will continue. Whole Foods is providing additional flowers, helping Petals with Promise reach even more people after the outdoor growing season ends.

Meshra and her mother also have an indoor setup where they will soon begin planting seeds for next year.

The teenager plans to attend college next fall and hopes to become a doctor. Until then—and beyond—she intends to continue caring for others, one bouquet at a time.