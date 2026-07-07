Teen dies in tractor accident on South Jersey farm, police say

A teen died in a tractor accident on a farm in South Jersey Monday, police said.

The Franklin Township Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to the 1100 block of Swedesboro Drive in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, for a report of a 13-year-old boy trapped beneath a farm tractor.

The teen was found unconscious and unresponsive beneath an overturned tractor, according to police.

Officers at the scene worked to lift the tractor and perform life-saving measures, and the 13-year-old was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A man sustained minor injuries during the accident and was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the teen was helping a family member with digging hole when the accident happened. The teen was apparently riding the farm tractor with a family member when it overturned and trapped him underneath.

The accident remains under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Charges could be filed at the end of the investigation, police said.