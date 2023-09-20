Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, a love story? When asked, Jason Kelce says it's "hard to answer"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At this point, Swifties are used to a bit of cryptology, but this is a bit much.

Another interview with Eagles center Jason Kelce kinda-sorta hinted that Berks County native Taylor Swift might be dating the handsome Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

But that same interviewee says maybe the two are not dating.

Who is to say? Probably Travis Kelce and/or Taylor Swift, and not us. But here is what we know:

Jason Kelce asked about Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship in radio interview

Jason Kelce was on the WIP Morning Show on Wednesday morning and the hosts asked him if Taylor Swift and brother Travis were an item.

"It's hard to answer," Jason said. "Because I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life, and I try to like, keep...his business kind of his business and stay out of that world."

He then immediately followed that up with the quote heard around the world and stripped of context:

But having said that, man, I think he's doing great, and I think it's all 100% true.

He follows that up with a few more words that are hard to hear. It's a phone call calling in to the radio, after all. People.com transcribed it like this: "and I hope this thing goes a mile - no, I'm joking."

We know we heard Jason then say this: "I don't know what's happening."

It's pretty clear none of us do either! This is more cryptic than those Google puzzles.

Travis tried to meet Taylor backstage at a show, and even made her a friendship bracelet

Travis once tried giving Swift his phone number in the form of a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour visited Kansas City earlier this year. Travis told the story in Episode 50 of the New Heights Podcast - which he and Jason host.

Kelce said he was backstage before the show hoping to give Swift the bracelet, but Swift didn't meet with fans before the show. Apparently, that's to save her voice for the performance.

Jason had another theory.

"She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you," he said.

That episode came out in late July 2023. Then...more developments.

Jason Kelce "can't comment" on rumors after Thursday Night Football game

When approached on the sidelines after the Eagles' 34-28 Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Kelce was asked about his brother's dating life.

"I've seen those rumors, I cannot comment," he said.

Travis Kelce "not gonna give" any details

In an interview on NFL+, Kelce was asked if anything was going on between him and Swift.

"I'm not gonna talk about my personal life… I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I'm not gonna give you anything," he said.

When host Andrew Siciliano tried to press it by asking if Swift has been in touch, Kelce lightheartedly replied, "And that's gonna wrap it up here with NFL."

Swift spotted wearing an opal pendant, Kelce's birthstone: report

According to Page Six, Swift stepped out in New York City on Sept. 8 wearing an opal pendant.

Opal is one of the October birthstones - and Travis Kelce's birthday is in October. So naturally, speculation ensued.

Or, Swift was just referencing the lyrics of her song "ivy" off 2020's Evermore, which mention "opal eyes."

Page Six said the pendant is called "Forever & Always a Pair" from the jewelry store Foundrae.