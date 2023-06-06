Watch CBS News
Berks County native Taylor Swift "Shakes It Off" after swallowing bug on stage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Something was bugging West Reading native Taylor Swift during a recent show in Chicago on her Eras Tour.

Fans at Soldier Field Sunday recorded the moments Swift covered her mouth, coughed and then said, "I swallowed a bug, I'm sorry."

Swift laughed with the crowd, asking "Is there any chance that none of you saw that?"

Always the pro, the superstar was able to "shake it off" and continue with the show

