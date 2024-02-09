The Taylor Swift effect is impacting how people will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's no question Taylor Swift is impacting NFL viewership – the data backs it. Ahead of the Super Bowl, it's unclear if she'll move the needle, again, but her fans say they'll be watching.

Between singing the hits of their favorite popstar, Elle Lynch and her friends are making friendship bracelets ahead of the big game.

"I'm doing Taylor and Travis," One Swiftie said. "I feel like they're just such a good couple!"

Taylor Swift is the reason these third and fourth-graders will watch the Chiefs and Niners on Sunday. In fact, they've been watching Kansas City games throughout the season.

"Now that Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce," Lainee Callahan said. Her best friend, Elle Lynch, said, "Everyone has to be in their football era."

But before the Berks County native showed up in the stands – did these girls watch football? The short answer is: not really.

Data from Nielson detailed a more than 50% increase in viewership among 12-17-year-old girls early in the NFL season, and the reason is Swift.

"All the young girls are so interested in the games now and I know that we'll have our whole entire family actually sitting in front of a TV this time," Elle's mom, Stephanie Lynch, said.

Swift's love story with Kelce is also bringing together the little family from Texas on football Sundays.

"I know about Taylor because she is always nice!" Evvie Little said.

Emily Little said she, herself, wasn't into football until Swift popped up, and now doesn't miss a game alongside Evvie.

"Getting to share that love for Taylor and excitement with my daughter, it's special," Emily said.

When asked who they're cheering on Sunday, Evvie said, "Taylor to win!"

