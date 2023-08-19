Taylor Swift in LBI for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Jersey Shore was paid a visit from a huge group of celebrities this weekend.

Taylor Swift is in the middle of her Eras Tour, but took time to see her friends Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley get married.

Taylor Swift was seen heading to a bar on LBI with Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz on Friday. Courtesy CBS News Philadelphia viewer

Swift showed up at a bar in Beach Haven with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz on Friday night.

As is the case at many places she goes, Swift was accompanied by a social media whirlwind. You can see in the video that a crowd was gathered outside the bar.

Antonoff has co-written and co-produced several songs with Swift and is the lead singer of the band Bleachers and was the singer and guitarist in the band Fun (now on hiatus).

You might've seen Qualley in "The Leftovers" or the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."