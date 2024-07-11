Southwest adds flights to handle Taylor Swift hordes for fall Eras Tour shows in the U.S.

Swifties traveling to Europe for concerts Taylor Swift fans traveling to Europe for Eras Tour concerts 00:58

Southwest Airlines is looking to cash in on Taylor Swift mania by adding flights for the hordes of fans traveling to see the pop star in concert as her Eras Tour returns to the U.S. this fall.

The budget carrier said Thursday it is adding flights to accommodate what is expected to be strong demand from so-called Swifties heading to her performances in Miami and New Orleans in October.

"Following strong demand from last year's US tour, the airline is adding more than 10 flights to its schedule to help Swifties get to and from her concerts,' the airline said in a statement to CBS News, noting that flights can be booked immediately.

As part of her Eras Tour, Swift is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on October 18, 19, and 20. She'll then hold concerts at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on October 25, 26 and 27.

Flight number 22

In a nod to Swift's music, Southwest on October 17 will operate two extra routes that might ring a bell with her fans. Flight Number 22 — a reference to the singer's song "22" — will fly from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Flight 1989 — a reference to Swift's birth year and an album by the same name — will travel from Nashville International Airport to Miami International Airport.

On October 20, Southwest is operating Flight 1313, a reference to Swift's favorite number, 13, from Miami to Nashville, the airline said. It will also operate Flight 1213 from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood to Baltimore/Washington to return fans to their home states.

The following week, the airline has its sights set on New Orleans, timed to Swift's concerts in the city.

On October 24, Southwest is adding flights from Austin to New Orleans and from Baltimore/Washington to New Orleans. The following day, it's operating additional fights from Dallas Love Field Airport to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and from San Antonio International Airport to New Orleans.

On October 27, Southwest has beefed up its schedule in order to shuttle Swifties home from the concerts, operating one additional flight to each city of origin.

"Southwest is excited to welcome Swifties and looks forward to celebrating with them as they hit the road to see one of the most successful female artists of all time!" Southwest said.

The flights can be booked immediately on Southwest.com, according to the carrier. Flight Number 22, from Baltimore/Washington to Fort Lauderdale, has tickets available that are priced between $468 and $543. It's lowest cost fare for the route is sold out. Flight 1213 is also still available, with tickets offered at the same price.

Southwest isn't the first business to respond to the so-called "Taylor Swift effect" on the economy, driven by her superstardom and legions of loyal fans. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said last year that Swift's tour helped boost travel and tourism in regions where she was performing. The U.S. Travel Association also said that Swift fans spent an average of $1,300 in local economies on travel, hotel costs, food and merchandise.