Taylor Swift shouts out boyfriend Travis Kelce on "Eras Tour debut." Here are the other stars who attended her Wembley Stadium shows.

Taylor Swift's London stop of her Eras Tour is making headlines across the internet for who was both on and off the stage.

During her shows at Wembley Stadium, Swift invited her boyfriend Travis Kelce on stage with her.

Swift and Kelce are used to making headlines since they started making their relationship more public in September 2023. But when Kelce, a NFL player on the Kansas City Chiefs, made a surprise appearance in a tux and top hat during Swift's song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," fans went wild at the venue and online.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce, right, during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal," Swift wrote on social media on Monday, following three shows at Wembley. "Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I've ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF."

Kelce wasn't the only famous guest.

She reflected on singing with Haley Williams and Gracie Abrams, and gave a shoutout to her boyfriend, sharing a photo of them together on social media for the first time. "And I'm still cracking up/swooning over [Travis'] Eras Tour debut," she wrote, posting photos from the concert. "Never going to forget these shows. Can't wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!!"

Travis may have stolen the show when he swept Swift off her feet — literally picking her up while on stage — but several other famous people in the audience caught attention too.

Kelce's brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, was seen with an arm full of friendship bracelets, the customary gift Swifites exchange at her concerts. It seemed like a family affair: Jason's wife, Kylie, was also spotted, as were Swift's parents, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Tom Cruise, model Cara Delevingne, director Greta Gerwig and actor Theo James were all spotted at the venue as well. "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness posted photos with several celebrities, including "Bridgerton" actress Nicola Coughlan.

Paul McCartney, Cate Blanchet, Ellie Goulding, Jamie Dornan, Liam Hesmworth, Sophie Turner, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Nick and Vanessa Lachey and Piers Morgan were all in attendance.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took their kids to the show, but another family stole the cake.

Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the show, and the family got to snap a selfie with Swift and Kelce that quickly went viral.