Temple University plans to select acting president Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University will pick an acting president Tuesday, a spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia.

The move comes almost three weeks after the departure of former president Jason Wingard, who resigned amid a rise in crime near the university's main campus and after a strike among graduate student workers.

JoAnne Epps, the former dean of Temple's law school and a former executive vice president and provost, is being considered for the role, the spokesperson said.

The Board of Trustees is meeting Tuesday afternoon to decide.

Wingard, the university's 12th president and its first Black president, announced his resignation on March 29.