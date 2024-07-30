Philadelphia Phillies acquire LHP Tanner Banks from White Sox, send Gregory Soto to Orioles at MLB trade deadline

Eagles set to hold 1st practice in pads | Digital Brief

Eagles set to hold 1st practice in pads | Digital Brief

Eagles set to hold 1st practice in pads | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies added another arm to their bullpen before MLB's 6 p.m. trade deadline Tuesday, acquiring left-handed reliever Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox, the team announced.

Philadelphia sent infield prospect William Bergolla, its 11th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, to Chicago.

Banks, 30, has appeared in 108 games for the White Sox over the last three seasons. He has especially strong numbers against left-handed hitters. Over his career, he's held lefties to a .605 on-base plus slugging percentage.

This season, lefties are hitting just .184 against Banks, striking out 28 times in 83 batters faced.

Banks has a 4.13 ERA in 48 innings pitched for Chicago, striking out 55 batters, walking 15 and intentionally walking two. He has a 102 ERA+ — and a 109 ERA+ for his career.

According to Baseball Savant, Banks throws five pitches — slider (32.7%), four-seam fastball (29.%), changeup (15.7%), curveball (15.3%) and sinker (6.6%).

Banks will be the third lefty in Philadelphia's bullpen, joining All-Star Matt Strahm and Jose Alvarado.

In a separate deal before the deadline, the Phillies sent Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitching prospects Seth Johnson and Moisés Chace. Johnson is ranked as the eighth-best prospect on the Orioles by MLB Pipeline. He was optioned to the Reading Fightin Phils in Double-A.

The Phillies have now added Carlos Estévez and Banks to their bullpen, Austin Hays to the outfield and Johnson and Chace to their farm system.

Soto was acquired by the Phillies in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in 2023. He's made 112 appearances for the Phillies since last season. He recorded a 4.42 ERA with 109 strikeouts to 42 walks over that time.



Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he wasn't expecting many moves ahead of the deadline before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees.

"If there is something it might be a small thing," Thomson said. "Nothing has come across my desk. I love this club. I love the group. Talent's here. Make up is here. I love everything about it."