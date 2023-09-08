Watch CBS News
Local News

Tahesha Way to be named New Jersey's next Lt. Gov.: sources

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sept. 6, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sept. 6, 2023 (AM) 02:45

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia Thursday that Gov. Phil Murphy will be announcing Secretary of State Tahesha Way as the next Lieutenant Gov. on Friday.

She will be replacing former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died early August after being taken to a hospital for an undisclosed medical condition.

RELATED: NJ Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver's casket arrives in Essex County for 2nd day of celebration of life

Oliver made history in New Jersey as the first Black woman to be Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly and only the second Black woman to lead any state legislature.

RELATED: Hundreds pay final respects for Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver in Trenton

"As a Black woman who stands in state government, she opened many doors for me and created opportunities for me," Leslie Anderson, president of New Jersey Redevelopment Authority, said, "but more importantly, she spoke on my behalf in rooms I wasn't even in."

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 8:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.