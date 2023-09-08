Tahesha Way to be named New Jersey's next Lt. Gov.: sources

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia Thursday that Gov. Phil Murphy will be announcing Secretary of State Tahesha Way as the next Lieutenant Gov. on Friday.

She will be replacing former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who died early August after being taken to a hospital for an undisclosed medical condition.

Oliver made history in New Jersey as the first Black woman to be Speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly and only the second Black woman to lead any state legislature.

"As a Black woman who stands in state government, she opened many doors for me and created opportunities for me," Leslie Anderson, president of New Jersey Redevelopment Authority, said, "but more importantly, she spoke on my behalf in rooms I wasn't even in."