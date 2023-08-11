NJ Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver's casket arrives in Essex County for 2nd day of celebration of life

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The casket carrying the late New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver arrived at the historic Essex County courthouse for the second of three days celebrating her life.

Officers left the statehouse in Trenton just before 8 a.m. Friday to make the hour-and-a-half drive to Newark.

In tow, the hearse carrying the lieutenant governor's casket. Oliver's life touched people from all around the Garden State.

This was evident Thursday as hundreds gathered for Day 1 of her celebration of life services.

The line stretched all the way into the street with people coming to pay their final respects.

The 71-year-old died early last week because of an undisclosed medical condition.

Mourners say her legacy, which includes being the first Black woman to serve as Assembly speaker and as lieutenant governor, will not be forgotten.

"Her being one of the first Black women to hold that position, she inspired me to want to do so much more when coming into my position," Racha Barlow said, "and I just wanted to come and say thank you and just be a comfort to the family if I could be."

"She was just always full of wisdom," Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said. "In the times I've been around and just giving you good nuggets and food for thought on leadership and local government so we're going to miss her."

"As a Black woman who stands in state government, she opened many doors for me and created opportunities for me," Leslie Anderson, president of New Jersey Redevelopment Authority, said, "but more importantly, she spoke on my behalf in rooms I wasn't even in."

Oliver's casket will lie in state at the Essex County courthouse. Her funeral and memorial service is Saturday.