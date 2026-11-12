Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed to traffic after being struck by cargo ship

The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is closed to traffic Thursday afternoon after it was struck by a cargo ship, officials said.

The bridge that connects Philadelphia and Burlington County, New Jersey, was open for ships to pass through when a boat struck it around 1:15 p.m., according to the Delaware Bay Coast Guard.

Crews are at the scene, and the bridge is staying open until they can assess the damage and make repairs. It's not clear when it will reopen to car and pedestrian traffic.

No one was hurt, according to a Burlington County spokesperson.