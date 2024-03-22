Squatters suspected of murdering NYC woman arrested in Pennsylvania

Sources: Alleged squatters killed woman, hid body in bag in NYC apartment Sources: Alleged squatters killed woman, hid body in bag in NYC apartment 02:18

NEW YORK - Two suspects are in custody in the brutal murder of a woman whose body was found hidden in a duffel bag in a New York City apartment.

U.S. Marshals confirm two people were arrested in York, Penn., about 185 miles from Manhattan. They're being questioned there.

An NYPD source says the suspects are an 18-year-old man from Washington Heights and an 19-year-old woman from the Bronx.

The arrest comes after the murder of 52-year-old Nadia Vitels. Her body was found in a duffel bag in a closet at a 19th floor apartment on 31st Street in Manhattan's Kips Bay neighborhood back on March 14.

Her son made the discovery after coming to check on her because he hadn't heard from her.

Police believe the two suspects were squatting in the apartment when Vitels showed up to move either herself or someone else in.

Sources say the two suspects were seen on surveillance video in the building and outside stealing Vitels' car from the street, where it was parked.

The vehicle was traced to New Jersey and then Pennsylvania, where it was involved in an accident.

The two were being hunted by the Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Vitels was killed after traveling to Manhattan from Spain to prepare the apartment to be occupied, sources told CBS New York. The apartment had been vacant for months after the death of Vitels' mother.

Vitels was seen on surveillance video coming and going from the apartment, sources said. Police sources believe the suspects, who had been squatting there, returned to the apartment themselves after Vitels had arrived, surprised her and beat her to death.

Her son got in touch with the building's superintendent after he was unable to get in contact with her. The two entered the apartment on March 14 and found her body hidden in a duffel bag beneath some clothes in a closet.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.